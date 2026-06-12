Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $261.59 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 970,276 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up about 2.6% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 1.91% of Kimco Realty worth $261,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 73,337 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.33.

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Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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