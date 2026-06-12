Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 119,290 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,366 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.29.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.5%

SHO opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.84%.The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's payout ratio is currently 327.27%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

See Also

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