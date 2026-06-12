Centersquare Investment Management LLC Purchases 284,812 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542,002 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 10.2% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Welltower worth $1,028,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Down 0.1%

Welltower stock opened at $211.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.97 and a 1-year high of $221.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.53%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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