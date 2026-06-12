Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 2.8% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Simon Property Group worth $283,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $201.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Simon Property Group from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $202.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.57. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $216.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.54%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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