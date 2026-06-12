Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 1,961,795 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,792,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,961,795 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $138,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $628,014,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock worth $120,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock worth $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,909,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6%

HST stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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