Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 975,600 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 975,600 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.81% of Americold Realty Trust worth $29,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0%

COLD stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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