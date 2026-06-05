Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Sells 3,938 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's holdings in Microsoft were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLVD Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLVD Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,509 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $561.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $428.05 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $356.28 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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