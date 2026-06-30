CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $247.68 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,928 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 20,301 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co's holdings in Apple were worth $247,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. EdgeRock Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the first quarter. Berman McAleer LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,373 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $49,076,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,479 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.26 and a 1 year high of $317.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.88 and a 200 day moving average of $273.20. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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