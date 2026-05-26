CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,767 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,354 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,767 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.66.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total transaction of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 136,124 shares of company stock worth $35,801,387 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Article Title

Multiple recent articles argue Amazon is one of the best growth stocks to own, highlighting accelerating business momentum, strong sales growth, and the company’s ability to keep compounding over time. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Article Title

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating after Amazon’s Alexa for Shopping debut, suggesting the new AI-powered shopping feature could become a major commerce platform and add meaningful long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Article Title

Investor commentary is focusing on AI momentum, AWS re-acceleration, and strong ad and subscription growth, with technical traders also noting supportive chart action and call buying near support. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure is being framed as a long-term catalyst, with investors betting the company’s scale in data centers and cloud could strengthen its competitive edge. Article Title

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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