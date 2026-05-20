Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 16,538.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,326 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,717 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Centrus Energy worth $24,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,443 shares of the company's stock worth $263,745,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 936,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 780,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,161,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,132,000 after purchasing an additional 194,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

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Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.2%

LEU opened at $169.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.50. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.40%.The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $285.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Centrus Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

See Also

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