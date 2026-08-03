Century Aluminum Company $CENX Shares Bought by Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 43,091 shares during the quarter. Century Aluminum makes up approximately 2.5% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

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Century Aluminum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $44.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.96. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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