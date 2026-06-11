Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,833 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Casey's General Stores worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 179,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,659,164 shares of the company's stock worth $1,469,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,068,682 shares of the company's stock worth $590,671,000 after purchasing an additional 310,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 35.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,415 shares of the company's stock worth $447,403,000 after purchasing an additional 206,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,998 shares of the company's stock worth $287,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casey's General Stores

In other Casey's General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Casey's General Stores News

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Article Title

Casey’s delivered Q4 diluted EPS of $4.37, well ahead of estimates, with revenue of $4.57 billion also topping forecasts. The company said net income rose 65.5% year over year and EBITDA increased 33.2%, signaling broad-based operating strength. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Article Title

Same-store sales and food service trends were strong, with management pointing to robust pizza, appetizer, side, and beverage sales as key drivers of the quarter’s outperformance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.65 per share, which reinforces confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Article Title

Several follow-up reports and commentary noted that the results were exceptional and that management’s FY27 outlook helped extend the post-earnings rally in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Article Title

Some market commentary highlighted that the stock’s valuation is now demanding after the run-up, with one note pointing to a rich forward earnings multiple even as fundamentals improved. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Article Title

Analysts and media coverage emphasized that the shares were already trending higher ahead of and after earnings, reflecting strong investor enthusiasm for the report and outlook. Negative Sentiment: One risk mentioned in post-earnings analysis is exposure to fuel margin volatility and gas prices, which could pressure future results if conditions weaken. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Zacks Research cut Casey's General Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $792.00 to $794.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $796.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $915.60 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $794.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $488.91 and a fifty-two week high of $917.47.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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