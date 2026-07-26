Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 20,232 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,299 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Target worth $34,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Target by 245.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 273 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 134.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $150.00 price target on Target in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore set a $130.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Target's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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