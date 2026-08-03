Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 47,066 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Free Report) TSE: PPL by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,983 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 32.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company's stock.

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Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $48.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.57. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $51.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Pembina Pipeline's payout ratio is presently 104.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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