Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT - Free Report) by 126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 164,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royce Small-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 176.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company's stock.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Performance

RVT opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Royce Small-Cap Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Small-Cap Trust NYSE: RVT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

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