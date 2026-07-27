Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 116,356 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 116,356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.19% of Annaly Capital Management worth $29,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 585.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 43.66%.The company had revenue of $892.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.80 million. Research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JonesTrading reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NLY

Key Headlines Impacting Annaly Capital Management

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About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

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