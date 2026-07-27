Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 24,096 Shares of Novartis AG $NVS

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Novartis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers increased its Novartis stake by 13.5% in the first quarter, purchasing 24,096 additional shares. Its 203,045-share position was valued at approximately $31.0 million at quarter-end.
  • Novartis reported quarterly revenue of $14.95 billion and earnings of $2.41 per share, with a 23.29% net margin and 38.56% return on equity.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: seven analysts rate the stock Buy, seven Hold and two Sell, resulting in a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $141.20, below its reported $154.84 share price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Novartis.

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,045 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Novartis were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Novartis by 93.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Novartis by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 231 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $154.84 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $170.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $295.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $151.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novartis had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Novartis Right Now?

Before you consider Novartis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novartis wasn't on the list.

While Novartis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines