Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 249 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in NVR were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NVR by 34,923.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $413,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,496,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $332,346,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NVR by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,418 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $160,911,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,372,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $7,200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research set a $7,446.00 price target on NVR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVR from $7,700.00 to $7,400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NVR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7,224.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,385.83 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6,425.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6,717.96. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,501.01 and a 1-year high of $8,618.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $83.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $83.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $108.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 371.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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