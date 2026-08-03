Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 25,359 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN - Free Report) by 252.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Hawkins worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company's stock.

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Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $128.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day moving average of $149.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.98 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hawkins's payout ratio is currently 19.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWKN shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hawkins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Hawkins and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Hawkins

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

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