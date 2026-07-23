Cetera Investment Advisers Has $132.67 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,989 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of GE Vernova worth $132,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 13,497 shares of the company's stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 66,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company's stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Down 8.1%

GEV stock opened at $991.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,036.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $918.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $530.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova reported Q2 revenue of $11.1 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.9% year over year, helped by strong demand across power and electrification units. Reuters article

GE Vernova reported Q2 revenue of $11.1 billion, topping expectations and rising 21.9% year over year, helped by strong demand across power and electrification units. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year revenue outlook again and lifted margin expectations, signaling confidence that order growth and backlog strength can support 2026 results. WSJ article

The company raised its full-year revenue outlook again and lifted margin expectations, signaling confidence that order growth and backlog strength can support 2026 results. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted record orders and cash flow, with AI/data-center power demand helping drive backlog growth and improving the long-term outlook. Yahoo Finance article

Management highlighted record orders and cash flow, with AI/data-center power demand helping drive backlog growth and improving the long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also assessing valuation after a big multi-year run, with some commentary suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the AI and infrastructure optimism. Yahoo Finance article

Investors are also assessing valuation after a big multi-year run, with some commentary suggesting the stock may already reflect much of the AI and infrastructure optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage point to a “margin test,” with the market watching whether GE Vernova can convert strong demand into sustained profit growth. Kalkine Media article

Analysts and media coverage point to a “margin test,” with the market watching whether GE Vernova can convert strong demand into sustained profit growth. Negative Sentiment: Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, well below the $3.17 consensus, which is the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Zacks article

Q2 adjusted EPS came in at $2.47, well below the $3.17 consensus, which is the main reason the stock is under pressure today. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova warned tariffs could add up to $200 million in costs, raising concerns about pressure on future margins and profitability. MSN article

GE Vernova warned tariffs could add up to $200 million in costs, raising concerns about pressure on future margins and profitability. Negative Sentiment: The wind business remained a drag, with segment losses widening and overshadowing otherwise strong demand trends. Proactive Investors article

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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