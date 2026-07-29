Cetera Investment Advisers Has $14.84 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,406 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,366 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,928,214 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $418,538,000 after buying an additional 93,316 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,283,397 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $495,634,000 after buying an additional 546,790 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: NXP reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.5 billion , up 19% year over year and 10% sequentially, with growth across all end markets and regions. Management highlighted momentum in software-defined vehicles and physical AI, while data-center demand is emerging as an additional growth driver. NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NXP reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , up 19% year over year and 10% sequentially, with growth across all end markets and regions. Management highlighted momentum in software-defined vehicles and physical AI, while data-center demand is emerging as an additional growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Non-GAAP earnings were $3.61 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of roughly $3.52-$3.54 and rising from $2.72 a year earlier. Revenue also topped expectations of approximately $3.47 billion, indicating continued operating momentum. NXP Semiconductors Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Non-GAAP earnings were , exceeding analyst estimates of roughly $3.52-$3.54 and rising from $2.72 a year earlier. Revenue also topped expectations of approximately $3.47 billion, indicating continued operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: For the third quarter, NXP forecast revenue of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion , compared with a consensus estimate near $3.7 billion. EPS guidance of $3.89-$4.32 has a midpoint above the $3.92 consensus, but the broad range leaves room for uncertainty. NXP Semiconductors Q2: Beats On Revenue But Stock Drops

For the third quarter, NXP forecast revenue of , compared with a consensus estimate near $3.7 billion. EPS guidance of $3.89-$4.32 has a midpoint above the $3.92 consensus, but the broad range leaves room for uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: NXPI stock declined after the results, indicating that the earnings and guidance beats did not impress investors relative to elevated expectations. The market may be looking for stronger near-term acceleration despite NXP’s solid growth outlook. NXP Semiconductors Fails To Impress With Beat-And-Raise Report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $307.73.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $183.00 and a fifty-two week high of $339.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.09. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.890-4.320 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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