Cetera Investment Advisers Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,458 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Celestica worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Celestica

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Celestica Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.19 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $361.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm's revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Further Reading

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