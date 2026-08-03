Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,554 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,868,000 after purchasing an additional 160,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,581,000 after buying an additional 203,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 45.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $134.13 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $158.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

AptarGroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AptarGroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. AptarGroup Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AptarGroup reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, above the $1.34–$1.35 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.3% year over year to approximately $1.03 billion, also topping estimates. The earnings and revenue outperformance is likely supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue momentum remained healthy. Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. AptarGroup 2026 Q2 Results Presentation AptarGroup Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings presentation and conference call provided additional detail on the quarter and highlighted the company’s operating performance, with revenue growth helping offset pressure on profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was broadly in line. AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. AptarGroup Earnings Report

AptarGroup forecast EPS of $1.45 to $1.53, compared with the $1.46 consensus estimate. The outlook avoids a major negative surprise but does not provide a clear upside catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Profitability declined year over year. Q2 EPS fell from $1.66 a year earlier to $1.42, despite revenue growth. That decline may limit investor enthusiasm and reflects continued pressure on margins, which stood at approximately 10%. AptarGroup Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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