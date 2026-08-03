Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,396,347,000 after acquiring an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $837,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $570,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,391 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $432,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $400,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Domino's Pizza analyst estimate report

Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate to $4.25 from $4.22, increased its Q4 2026 forecast to $6.00 from $5.98, and lifted its Q2 2027 estimate to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions point to slightly stronger expectations for portions of the near-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own.

The current-year consensus EPS estimate remains approximately $18.90, while Zacks projects FY2026 EPS of $18.44. The small differences indicate that the revisions are unlikely to materially change the immediate earnings narrative on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus.

Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate to $4.64 from $4.79, cut Q4 2027 to $6.81 from $6.84, and reduced Q1 2028 to $4.58 from $4.60. It also lowered FY2026 EPS to $18.44 from $18.59, leaving the forecast below the current consensus. Negative Sentiment: The largest revision was to FY2028 EPS, which fell to $21.58 from $22.34. That reduction implies weaker longer-term earnings growth than previously expected and may be contributing to investor caution, particularly with the stock trading near its 200-day moving average.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $402.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $347.44 on Monday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.47 and a 200 day moving average of $353.06. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total value of $4,002,957.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,011,718.08. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total value of $3,589,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,499,948.07. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,746. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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