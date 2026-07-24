Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,756 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Vertiv worth $74,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after purchasing an additional 121,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after purchasing an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products.

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana Campus near Padua, a sign it is investing to meet stronger demand for its critical digital infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company said it is helping deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 AI computing capability at the Naval Postgraduate School, highlighting continued traction for Vertiv’s power, liquid cooling, rack, and installation services in high-density AI systems. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance.

Several analyst and growth-focused articles reinforced the view that Vertiv has above-average financial growth and could continue benefiting from AI data center demand and rising 2026 guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains.

Recent commentary also noted that VRT’s rally has cooled after a big run earlier this year, suggesting some investors may be pausing to reassess valuation after strong gains. Neutral Sentiment: Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst.

Articles ahead of next week’s earnings suggested Wall Street expects another solid report, which could keep sentiment constructive but does not by itself confirm a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent market recap said VRT dipped more than the broader market in the prior session, reflecting short-term volatility even as the longer-term growth story remains intact.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $303.91 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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