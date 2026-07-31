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Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
SAP logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its SAP stake by 14.5% in the first quarter, selling 9,800 shares and retaining 57,722 shares valued at approximately $9.9 million.
  • Other major institutions largely increased their SAP holdings, including Bank of America, which raised its stake by 58.1%, and Windacre Partnership, which increased its position by 130.9%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but mixed: SAP has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $264.83, while shares recently opened at $181.08.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,722 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in SAP were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728,881 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,577,793,000 after acquiring an additional 179,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,650,418 shares of the software maker's stock worth $805,992,000 after purchasing an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in SAP by 130.9% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,357,225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $629,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SAP by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,560,994 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $417,113,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,024 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $291,498,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $181.08 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $144.97 and a fifty-two week high of $299.48. The company has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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