Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 49,841 Shares of Barclays PLC $BCS

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,841 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Barclays were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3,036.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:BCS opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 233.0%. Barclays's payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Barclays from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Barclays from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

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