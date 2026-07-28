Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 15,142 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,939 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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