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Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 33,184 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its CEF position by 8.9%, selling 33,184 shares and retaining 338,427 shares valued at approximately $16.15 million.
  • Institutional investor activity was mixed: Jane Street and Ameriprise increased their holdings substantially, while NewEdge Advisors and Cerity Partners made smaller additions.
  • CEF shares opened at $39.75, down 1.9%, with the stock trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and ranging between $30.02 and $61.38 over the past year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $16,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company's stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company's stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 189,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,700,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.9%

CEF stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $61.38.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

(Free Report)

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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