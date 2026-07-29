Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,973 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,225 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 38,526.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,986,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $675,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,619 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $369,186,000 after buying an additional 498,690 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,646,733 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $560,004,000 after buying an additional 400,428 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 588.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 351,879 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $119,663,000 after buying an additional 300,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 390.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 285,339 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,036,000 after acquiring an additional 227,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.45 and a 1 year high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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