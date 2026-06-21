CFO Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,375 Visa Inc. $V

CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,375 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $327.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.23 and a 200-day moving average of $324.24. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here