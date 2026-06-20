CFO Capital Management LLC Invests $2.57 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,668 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.9% of CFO Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here