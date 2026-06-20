CFO Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

CFO Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 1.5% of CFO Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,511,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $3,746,414.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 291,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,710 shares of company stock valued at $132,153,501.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $286.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $200.60 and its 200 day moving average is $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 4.03. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $298.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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