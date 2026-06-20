CFO Capital Management LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,070.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.22. The stock has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a PE ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,556,175.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,277,188.23. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock worth $107,161,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. China Renaissance lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $831.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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