CFO Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,707 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of CFO Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearwave Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. Arwa LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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