CFO Capital Management LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.9% of CFO Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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