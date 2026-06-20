CFO Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Lowe's Companies accounts for 0.9% of CFO Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after buying an additional 2,122,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,555,565 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,580,941,000 after buying an additional 2,039,343 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7,814.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,490,369 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $359,417,000 after buying an additional 1,471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 207.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after buying an additional 1,388,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 0.0%

LOW stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The stock's 50 day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.52. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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