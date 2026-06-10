CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,014 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 91,162 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of CG Oncology worth $29,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CG Oncology by 159.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CG Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGON shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGON

CG Oncology Price Performance

CG Oncology stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.31.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director James Mulay sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,138,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,956. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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