C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,468 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $47,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $185.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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