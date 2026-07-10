C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Stock Position Lifted by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,568 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,090 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up approximately 1.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $192.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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