Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.21% of Champion Homes worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,736,767 shares of the company's stock worth $203,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 1,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 1,285,768 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 14,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 826,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,817,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,308,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKY

Insider Buying and Selling at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $303,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,077.38. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Champion Homes Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 646,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,447. The company's fifty day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.48. Champion Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The firm had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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