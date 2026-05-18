Channel Wealth LLC Has $13.86 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Channel Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $393.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.44 and a 200 day moving average of $317.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $399.93. The company has a market cap of $4.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,953 shares of company stock worth $47,767,818. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $363.40.

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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