Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Channing Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 2.5% of Channing Global Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a $500 million financing package for GlobalWafers and a 10-year supply agreement that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Article Title

Micron announced plans to invest up to to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a financing package for GlobalWafers and a that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to more than $250 billion through 2035 and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Article Title

The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Micron is benefiting from strong AI-driven memory demand , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Article Title

Several reports say Micron is benefiting from , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: After a recent memory-chip selloff, Micron and other chip names are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI hardware, with analyst commentary and peer strength helping sentiment improve across the sector. Article Title

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ MU opened at $991.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $914.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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