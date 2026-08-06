Chapin Davis Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 57,864 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $8,693,247,000 after purchasing an additional 580,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,035,836,000 after buying an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after buying an additional 517,067 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Corning by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after buying an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,988 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Corning from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 11.20%.The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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