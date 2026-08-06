Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,177 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $14,947,000. Marvell Technology comprises 2.6% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $211.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business's fifty day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.13, for a total value of $667,359.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,610,688.90. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total transaction of $1,329,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,981 shares of company stock worth $10,012,942. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $245.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell unveiled an expanded AI memory infrastructure portfolio spanning server-level storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers improve memory utilization and support the continued growth of AI inference workloads. Marvell Advances AI Memory Infrastructure Portfolio

Marvell unveiled an expanded AI memory infrastructure portfolio spanning server-level storage, rack-scale CXL memory expansion and optical shared memory. The products are designed to help hyperscalers improve memory utilization and support the continued growth of AI inference workloads. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s communications business is recovering as customer inventories normalize and AI networking demand accelerates. Communications and other revenue rose 29% year over year to $585 million in fiscal first-quarter 2027, potentially broadening growth beyond the company’s core AI-related opportunities. Can MRVL’s Communications Recovery Drive Broad-Based Growth?

Marvell’s communications business is recovering as customer inventories normalize and AI networking demand accelerates. Communications and other revenue rose 29% year over year to $585 million in fiscal first-quarter 2027, potentially broadening growth beyond the company’s core AI-related opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity—reported at more than 50 times normal volume—indicates that some traders are positioning for further upside in MRVL, although options activity is speculative rather than a fundamental signal. Unusual Marvell Call-Option Trading

Unusually heavy call-option activity—reported at more than 50 times normal volume—indicates that some traders are positioning for further upside in MRVL, although options activity is speculative rather than a fundamental signal. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed U.S. restriction on Chinese AI and data-center components could redirect demand toward Western suppliers, potentially benefiting Marvell’s networking and optical component businesses. However, supply-chain disruption and higher component costs could also slow data-center deployments. Broadcom, Marvell and Nvidia Face China Ban Risk

A proposed U.S. restriction on Chinese AI and data-center components could redirect demand toward Western suppliers, potentially benefiting Marvell’s networking and optical component businesses. However, supply-chain disruption and higher component costs could also slow data-center deployments. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Marvell’s premium valuation—reported at roughly 12 times sales and a high earnings multiple—already prices in substantial AI growth. Competition and possible margin pressure make execution particularly important ahead of upcoming results. Should Investors Hold or Fold MRVL Stock?

Investors remain concerned that Marvell’s premium valuation—reported at roughly 12 times sales and a high earnings multiple—already prices in substantial AI growth. Competition and possible margin pressure make execution particularly important ahead of upcoming results. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s high beta and recent retreat from its record level are amplifying profit-taking and broader semiconductor volatility. A Marvell executive’s sale of 10,000 shares worth about $1.8 million adds modestly negative sentiment, although the transaction occurred under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Marvell COO Share Sale

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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