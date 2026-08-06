Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,131,000. Datadog makes up approximately 2.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 27.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company's stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.0% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company's stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,437,118 shares of company stock valued at $337,708,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $283.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 745.20, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $292.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise their expectations. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its price target to $327 and maintained an overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $295 and Rosenblatt Securities increased its target to $305; all three firms retained buy-equivalent ratings. These revisions reflect confidence in Datadog’s AI products, platform expansion and demand for observability and security tools. Cantor Fitzgerald price target article

Cantor Fitzgerald lifted its price target to $327 and maintained an overweight rating, while Canaccord Genuity raised its target to $295 and Rosenblatt Securities increased its target to $305; all three firms retained buy-equivalent ratings. These revisions reflect confidence in Datadog’s AI products, platform expansion and demand for observability and security tools. Positive Sentiment: Datadog enters its earnings report with solid operating momentum. The company’s prior quarter delivered revenue of $1.01 billion, up 32.1% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, exceeding consensus estimates. Investors are looking for continued customer additions, usage growth and traction from AI-related products in the upcoming results. Datadog Q2 earnings outlook

The company’s prior quarter delivered revenue of $1.01 billion, up 32.1% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, exceeding consensus estimates. Investors are looking for continued customer additions, usage growth and traction from AI-related products in the upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog will present at several investor conferences , including Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference on August 12, Citi’s Global TMT Conference on September 8 and Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia & Technology Conference. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption and guidance, but the announcement itself does not change financial forecasts. Datadog investor conferences announcement

, including Canaccord Genuity’s Growth Conference on August 12, Citi’s Global TMT Conference on September 8 and Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia & Technology Conference. The events could provide updates on demand, AI adoption and guidance, but the announcement itself does not change financial forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and earnings risk remain significant. Datadog trades at a very high earnings multiple, so any shortfall in revenue growth, margins, customer metrics or forward guidance could trigger volatility. The company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the near-term reaction especially dependent on results relative to elevated expectations. Datadog Q2 earnings preview

Datadog trades at a very high earnings multiple, so any shortfall in revenue growth, margins, customer metrics or forward guidance could trigger volatility. The company is expected to report quarterly earnings on Thursday, making the near-term reaction especially dependent on results relative to elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares for approximately $5.3 million, reducing his direct ownership by more than 92%. The sale was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, limiting its bearish significance, but repeated insider selling may still weigh modestly on sentiment. SEC insider transaction filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. New Street Research set a $260.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson set a $315.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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