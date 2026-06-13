Charles Lim Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Charles Lim Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,699,000. Mastercard comprises 4.3% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 41,064 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $110,528,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 120,708 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $68,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,499 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $489.36 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $499.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.57. The company has a market cap of $432.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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