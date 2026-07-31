Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,069 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 22,746 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $39,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,969 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE CRL opened at $235.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.26 and a 12 month high of $242.73. The company's fifty day moving average price is $205.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.83.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.46 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The company's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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