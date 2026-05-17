Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,964 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Integer worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Integer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Integer by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Integer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,833 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 825 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $70,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,385. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. Integer Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.48 million. Integer had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.830-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research cut Integer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Integer from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Integer from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITGR

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation NYSE: ITGR is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer's product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

Further Reading

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