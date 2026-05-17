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Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.71 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Kodiak Gas Services logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Charles Schwab Investment Management increased its Kodiak Gas Services stake by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 901,406 shares worth about $33.7 million and representing roughly 1.04% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted or initiated positions, and hedge funds and institutions now own about 24.95% of Kodiak Gas Services. Meanwhile, insiders have been selling shares, including EVP Cory Anne Roclawski and insider Pedro R. Buhigas.
  • Analysts remain constructive on KGS, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67. The company also topped earnings expectations, reporting $0.59 EPS on revenue of $345.76 million, and it recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share.
  • Interested in Kodiak Gas Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,406 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 203,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 23,161 shares of the company's stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,008 shares of the company's stock worth $124,916,000 after buying an additional 806,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company's stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 165,263 shares of the company's stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, EVP Cory Anne Roclawski sold 10,852 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $590,457.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,746.05. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,952.79. This trade represents a 24.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,433 shares of company stock worth $624,360 and have sold 58,673 shares worth $3,269,110. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE KGS opened at $73.55 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.13%.The firm had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Kodiak Gas Services's payout ratio is 264.86%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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